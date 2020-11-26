Samantha Akkineni Shares A Breathtaking Post From Her Maldives Vacay; Fans Are All Heart

Ye Maaya Chesave actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram on Thursday, November 26, 2020, to share a stunning picture where she seems to be enjoying amid the blue waters in Maldives. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the picture and her vacation. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looked.

In the picture, the actor can be seen walking out of the water through the stairs. By the looks of the picture, it seems like Samantha went on to take a dip in the waters. She can be seen donning a white bikini and completed her look with a jute hat.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption. She wrote, “You are the universe, expressing itself as a human for a little while”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Takes A Bicycle Ride In Maldives; See Pic

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post on her social media handle, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looked. The post went on to receive likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went gaga over the picture, while some were left speechless and commented with several emojis. One of the users wrote, “this is absolutely stunning. Can’t stop staring at this”. While the other one wrote, “love this! So so gorgeous”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | 'Samantha Akkineni, This Has My Heart': Kalyani Priyadarshan On Hash's Viral Birthday Pic

The actor has been giving a sneak peek into her vacation at the Maldives. Earlier, Samantha went on to share another stunning pictures of her on social media. She can be seen donning a lavender coloured co-ord set and completed the look with sports shoes and a quirky hairdo. Along with the picture, the actor also captioned it with a pink flower. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Naga Chaitanya's 34th B'day; Shares Glimpses Of Their Getaway

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Unveils 'Love Story' Poster On Husband Naga Chaitanya's Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.