Samantha Akkineni Dazzles Fans With A Serene Picture Taken At Maldives; See Pic

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to share with her fans another jaw-dropping picture from her Maldives vacation. Fans can spot the actor on the edge of her house looking on to the sea in a pink dress. Take a look at her post and see how fans responded to the same:

Samantha Akkineni's photos

In the post, fans can spot the actor lounging on the edge of a ledge that leads straight to the sea. Samantha is sporting a pink floral dress which is accompanied by white lace. While her face isn't visible in the post but fans can spot a book and a hat beside her. The sky also looks quite beautiful in the post with the blue sea. Samantha just added an emoji of a mermaid in her post.

Many fans and celebs responded to her post. Most fans mentioned that the actor looked very good and other fans added that they were envious of her trip. Take a look at the comments her post garnered:

Pic Credit: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Samantha is very active on her Instagram and often posts many pictures of her herself on the social media platform. Her last pictures also showcase her in the island nation. In this post, she can be spotted in bike shorts and a pink top. Though her face isn't visible, her sleek figure has been commended a lot by fans. Many fans added that the location looks quite beautiful as well. Take a look:

In another post, the star could be spotted in a bikini in the middle of the ocean. The picture sports many shades of blue and looks quite spectacular. The post is captioned - 'You are the universe, expressing itself as a human for a little while.' Fans showered this picture also with a lot of love. Take a look:

In terms of her work, she was last seen in the movie Jaanu (2020). The film was written and directed by C. Prem Kumar, which is a remake of his own Tamil film '96. The film cast Sharwanand as K. Ramachandra aka Ram, Samantha Akkineni as S. Janaki Devi aka Jaanu, Raghu Babu as a watchman (Kapala Devudu), Varsha Bollamma as Prabha, a trainee photographer and Tanikella Bharani as T. Venkateswara Rao, saloon owner.

