Samantha Akkineni Gets 'Chay' Fever As She Gets Bombarded With Questions About Husband

One celebrity couple from the South Indian film industry who always has their fans swooning over their social media banter is Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya. The love birds tied the knot back in 2017 and have been shelling out major couple goals ever since then. Chay Akkineni aka Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's social media PDAs include cute selfies, candid photographs, mushy comments on each other's posts and a lot more. However, Samantha recently got a 'chay' fever as fans bombarded her with several questions about her hubby.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Has A Thoughtful Way Of Celebrating 10 Million Followers On Instagram

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni And Chiyaan Vikram’s Throwback Picture From '10 Endrathukulla'; See Here

Samantha Akkineni's Twitter AMA is full of 'Chay' questions

The leading lady of Tollywood, Samantha Akkineni recently hit the milestone of 10 million followers on Instagram. Therefore, earlier today, i.e. May 29, 2020, the Rangasthalam actor hosted a Q&A session with her fans on Twitter wherein she answered a bunch of questions by Twitterati. Right from revealing her favourites to the things that she learned in self-quarantine amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Samantha Akkineni answered them all. However, out of all the questions, the majority of them were regarding her husband, Naga Chaitanya aka Chay.

When asked about describing Naga Chaitanya in one word by a fan on Twitter, the diva replied to the tweet writing "Happiness". Later, another fan asked her if she tried cooking this time, because she has seen Chay telling that he does that every time for her so did she finally cook for him this time. The actor admitted that she cooked for her husband, but did not reveal the dish she prepared for him.

Furthermore, yet another fan asked her to describe Akhil and Chay in one word, and this time around, she described them writing, "Best Genes". When asked about who among the two hits the gym daily, Samantha replied writing, "Most definitely Chay". One of the power couple's artist fans had earlier gifted them a sketch, so he took the opportunity to ask them whether did they like it or not. A grateful Samantha Akkineni retweeted her photographs and thanked him too by writing, "Yes Thank You".

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Can't Keep Calm As She Shares ‘handsome Husband’s Pic With Everyone

Check out all the 'Chay' tweets below:

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Allegedly Takes Dig At Pooja Hedge In Leaked Chat Amid Their Fans' 'war'

Most definitely chay .. I pretend https://t.co/fZvvpfUL3K — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Both Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya recently attended their colleague Rana Daggubati's Roka ceremony together. The Roka was held on May 21, 2020. Alongside sharing a photograph from the ceremony on her Instagram handle, Samantha captioned it, "Thank you for bringing us the best news of 2020". Have a look:

Also Read | Rana Daggubati's Roka: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Attend The Event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.