Samantha Akkineni's Bachelor’s Degree Gets Leaked On Twitter; 'Jaanu' Actor Reacts

There are certainly some pros and cons of being a celebrity. One of the downhills of the same is that their privacy is often compromised as they are public figures. Fans often find ways to dig deep into their lives to unearth stuff extremely personal to them. Talking about the same, Tollywood sensation Samantha Akkineni recently was left in a rude shock when one of her fans shared a picture of her Bachelor's degree on Twitter. The fan also went on to tag Samantha Akkineni while sharing the same to which the actor replied with a tweet which said, 'How did you get this?' which clearly depicts the actor's shocked state of mind. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's tweet.

Samantha Akkineni's fan later deleted the picture

However, Samantha Akkineni's tweet was deleted later. The fan who had shared Samantha Akkineni's Bachelor's degree also went on to delete the picture. It seems that Samantha Akkineni did not get her answer as to how did the fan get hold of her Bachelor's degree.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the film Jaanu. The film reportedly failed to work wonders at the box office. According to media reports, Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya is soon planning to open their own production house.

The Oh Baby actor recently revealed in an interview with a publication that her diet plans have gone for a toss with no gym to attend to. However, the actor revealed that she is not missing out on her workouts at home. Samantha also confessed to practicing intermittent fasting as she is binging on biryani for lunch every single day. The Super Deluxe actor is a self-confessed fan of spicy food.

Samantha Akkineni recently got embroiled in a controversy with actor Pooja Hegde when the latter's account was hacked and someone uploaded a picture of Samantha calling her, 'not pretty' in the Housefull 4 actor's Instagram. However, Pooja had revealed later that the post was due to her account being hacked. Reportedly, Samantha also took a jibe at the actor for the same.

