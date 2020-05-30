Samantha Akkineni's Peace Out Post & Other Top Posts By Regional Actors This Week

The entire world is currently on hold due to the global pandemic. However, in this digital world, regional Indian cinema stars still continue to entertain their fans through social media. Here are their top posts of the past week. Read ahead to know more.

Top Instagram posts of regional Indian cinema actors in the past week

Karthi Sivakumar receives a sweet birthday wish from co-star Rakul Preet Singh

Tamil actor Karthi Sivakumar celebrates his 43rd birthday on May 25, 2020. Karthi's Dev co-star Rakul Preet took to her official Twitter handle to wish the actor on his birthday. Rakul shared a beautiful picture with Karthi from their movie Dev as she went on to wish the actor. Rakul Preet also had a heart-warming message for Karthi on his special day. Rakul wished Karthi to always be the 'happy person' that he is. The De De Pyaar De actor further wished for Karthi to have a lovely year, just like his persona.

Happpy bdayyyy @Karthi_Offl 😃 always be the happy person that you are. May you have a year as lovely as you are ! Stay blessed and keep killing it 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/e61bJh9u8Q — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 25, 2020

Nivin Pauly’s adorable birthday wish for his daughter

Nivin Pauly shared an adorable picture with his daughter, Rose Treesa who turned three on May 25, 2020. His post on Instagram, where he has more than 1 million followers, has two pictures of Rose. The first photo has the toddler standing near a plant wearing a pink dress with small heart shape prints.

The second picture has Rose as she lies on her father’s chest and Nivin seems to be clicking the selfie. Both father-daughter are seen sharing a smile. The actor captioned the post, “Happy birthday Rhesu darlingâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. He even shared Rose's solo picture on his Instagram story.

Shruti Haasan’s throwback picture

Shruti Haasan has often shared a number of throwback photos on her Instagram and other social media platforms. In fact, Shruti Haasan's last two Instagram posts have been throwback photos. She recently took to her social media yet again and posted a photo from her childhood days where she could be seen sporting a tattoo on her face.

Within a few minutes of her uploading the post, her fans started to comment sweet things for her. Shruti Haasan captioned the picture, “Wearing all black ✔️ random tattoo on face ✔️ being a weirdo since 1995 ✔️ #throwback #kuttyme”.

Samantha Akkineni allegedly takes a dig at Pooja Hegde on social media and peace out post

It all started when Pooja Hedge’s Instagram account posted a photo of Samantha Akkineni on her stories and captioned it, “I don’t find her pretty at all”. Later, the Housefull 4 star announced on social media that her account was hacked, and after help from her digital team, it was restored. The incident did not go down with Samantha Akkineni fans, and within no time #PoojaApologizeSamantha trended on Twitter. Pooja Hegde fans were not those to keep quiet and they trended #WeSupportPoojaHegde.

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

#PoojaMustApologizeSamantha was one of the hashtags which were trending in Twitter surrounding the topic. Now, amid this controversy, Samantha Akkineni has shared a sun-kissed no-makeup selfie on her social media handles which is assumed by fans as her way of saying that naysayers do not bother her. However, Samantha Akkineni recently took to her social media and shared a selfie where she could be seen in all smiles while being kissed by the sun. She was also seen flaunting the peace sign in the photo which received a lot of her admirers and fans.

Samantha Akkineni on Rana Daggubati and Miheeka’s relationship

Amid lockdown, Samantha Akkineni has been quite active on social media, interacting and entertaining her fans. During her recent chat session with her Twitter fans, the Ye Maaya Chesave debutant answered some interesting questions. One of her followers asked Samantha, "One Word About Rana Miheeka Relationship". To which the Oh! Baby star replied with a simple heart emoji.

