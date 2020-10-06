Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Pics Are Still A Delight, See Here

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are popular actors of the South Indian film industry. Both these actors have many awards to their names for their excellent performances. The couple first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had a beautiful wedding ceremony in Goa. Samantha and Chaitanya's photos have set some major wedding goals.

Here are throwback photos of Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya dream wedding

South’s favourite couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. The dreamy couple tied the knot in Goa. The glittery reception was held in Hyderabad. Take a look at the throwback of Samantha and Chaitanya's photos.

In this photo, both Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are seen lovingly looking at each other. Wearing a red heavy work blouse and a cream coloured saree, Samantha Akkineni has worn the traditional jewellery as well. She completed the look with flowers in her hair. While Naga Chaitanya is wearing the traditional white kurta and dhoti.

This photo is one of the most beautiful pictures clicked of them. The lovely couple is seen wearing western outfits. Wearing a beautiful bridal gown that has intricate work on it, Samantha Akkineni had adorned a delicate white necklace. The actor looks stunning in this dress. Her husband, Naga Chaitanya is wearing a black suit, white shirt and has completed the look with a black bow tie. Both are have embraced each other lovingly in the picture.

In this wedding outfit photo posted by Samantha Akkineni, the actor looks absolutely gorgeous. She is wearing an Anamika Khanna outfit. It is a green lehenga with intricate flower design. The dupatta is of light orange colour with the same design.

The reception of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya was a star-studded affair. The couple looked beautiful in their reception attires. Samantha Akkineni was wearing a tasselled, long-sleeved gown. While Naga Chaitanya was wearing an elegantly tailored suit.

Samantha Akkineni was last seen in a Telugu romantic film titled Jaanu. The movie was a remake of the Tamil movie ‘96. The movie was absolutely loved by the audiences. Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the 2019 Telugu action-drama titled Venky Mama. Critics had lauded Naga Chaitanya’s performance in the movie and the movie fared well at the box office as well.

Image courtesy- @samantharuthprabhuoffl Instagram

