Samantha Akkineni Wishes Husband Naga Chaitanya On Anniversary, Says “You Are My Person”

Samantha Akkineni marked her anniversary day with Naga Chaitanya with a monochrome still. The actress penned a romantic caption along with the picture. It is Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding anniversary as the couple got hitched this day in 2017. After almost three years of marriage, the couple still oozes of #couplegoals.

Samantha Akkineni’s romantic wish for Naga Chaitanya

In the picture, Samantha and Naga are all smiles. Samantha is wearing a traditional saree with a choker neckpiece and halter neckline blouse. NagaChaitanya on the other hand is dapper in a traditional kurta. The couple can be seen huddled together for the picture. Samantha and Chaitanya are all smiles in the monochromatic picture.

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s Anniversary post for hubby

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to share the monochrome still of the two. She accompanied the picture with a romantic caption. The caption read, “You are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni.” Samantha tagged her husband in the picture as well.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya wedding anniversary photo received many reactions from the followers of the actress. One fan wrote, “Samantha congratulation. happy anniversary chanysam. I can't believe this couple is so beautiful.” Another fan poured in anniversary wishes which read, “Happy anniversary my favourite couple.” The comments section of the picture was full of people adoring the couple on the wedding anniversary day.

Check out fan reactions on Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya wedding anniversary post

Snippet Credits: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Apart from that, Samantha Akkineni has been posting about her work ventures on her social media accounts. She recently shared videos of her promoting a clothing brand. Some posts account for the stay-at-home effortless look from the actress. Some of the posts are mentioned down below.

Naga Chaitanya on the other hand had shared a beautiful video montage of the couple while promoting a brand. All the pictures of the couple could be seen in the video, where the couple is lost in each other. Chaitanya also shared a picture of their comical doormat. Chaitanya's Instagram is full of pictures from their everyday rendezvous.

Check out some of the recent posts of the two

Promo Image Credits: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

