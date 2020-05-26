Samantha Akkineni Has A Thoughtful Way Of Celebrating 10 Million Followers On Instagram

Samatha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to express how delightful she was over crossing 10 million followers on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself as she broke the news to her followers. She also revealed that she is donating money to ten different non-profiting organizations on the occasion.

Samatha Akkineni crosses 10 million on Instagram

Samatha Akkineni recently shared a delightful picture of herself on Instagram as she expressed how happy she is about crossing the ten million mark. In the picture posted, she can be seen celebrating with her hands thrown up in the air. She can be seen dressed in a sleeveless pink top with a pair of black trousers. A Christmas tree can also be spotted in the background in the picture that she has posted. In the caption for the post, Samantha Akkineni has written about her feelings as she crossed the ten million mark on Instagram. She has also written about following International star Natalie Portman’s footsteps as the latter had donated money upon crossing the seven million mark. She posted about her decision to donate to seven different NGOs as she hit a high number of followers. Samantha Akkineni also posted along similar lines as she said that she is donating to ten different NGOs on this occasion. She also thanked her followers for the love and support. Have a look at the post shared by Samantha Akkineni here.

Samantha Akkineni’s wishes for Rana Daggubati

Samantha Akkineni recently congratulated Rana Daggubati as he got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. In the picture posted, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya can be seen posing with the newly engaged couple. She can be seen dressed in a simple yellow salwar kameez in the picture. In the caption for the post, she has congratulated the couple as she has also written about how happy she is for them. She has also mentioned that this is probably the best news that has come out of 2020. Have a look at the adorable picture with the wishes here.

