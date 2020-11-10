Samantha Akkineni Breaks The Myth Of Plant-based Diet By Posting Workout Video

Samantha Akkineni is an Indian actress who has accomplished a career prominently in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Film actress Samantha is known for her health-conscious way of living. The actress follows a plant-based diet. Samantha decided about turning into a vegan a while back, and she has been loving the change it has brought about in her life.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the fittest actresses of South cinema. Recently, she posted a workout video of herself on her Instagram. In the video, she is seen working out in an open space having a sporty look. She captioned her post saying that may all human beings everywhere be happy and free, and may all the thoughts, words, and actions of her life contribute in some way to happiness and freedom for all. She hashtagged the post with #day2ofplantbasedtransformation. She continued the caption saying that she was breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle, etc on a plant-based diet.

Samantha has always been actively sharing bits and pieces of her personal life on social media. She loves to show her fans what she is up to. The video crossed more than six lakh views in no time. Her fans showered her post with likes and comments.

Have a look at Samantha Akkineni’s workout video

Samantha Akkineni's newfound obsession with greens started with the Grow With Me initiative. She started it during the lockdown and grew microgreens at her home. She also posted a video explaining the numerous methods involved in growing them at home. Samantha has also begun a terrace garden where she grew leafy vegetables and even cucumbers.

Along with her acting career, she is prominently also a celebrity endorser for brands and products. On the other hand, she also started her own NGO, Pratyusha Support, to provide medical support for women and children in 2012. She donates her funds from endorsements, product launches, and inauguration events to support the foundation. The actress was lastly seen in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Jaanu, Oh! Baby and Majili, among other titles.

