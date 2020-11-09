Samantha Akkineni Spends 'a Wonderful Day' At Work, Calls It 'work Satisfaction'

Samantha Akkineni recently posted pictures from sets of her upcoming project on social media. On November 8, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing with a street dog at her work location. Sharing the pawdorable image, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Oh what a wonderful day ♥ï¸".

In this Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni looks stunning in a red pantsuit outfit. The Family Man actor donned a red pantsuit with a black tee and a pair of black high heels. She looked ravishing with her simple makeup look and straight hairdo. Samantha Akkineni posed holding the dog's ears. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post:

Samantha's love for dogs

This Instagram post clearly shows Samantha Akkineni's love for dogs. In her caption, she added a hashtag, #worksatisfaction. The south superstar also wrote, "another day, another challenge ðŸ™ƒ".

Fans were all hearts

Samantha Akkineni's fans and followers went gaga over the adorable picture. One of Samantha Akkineni's followers wrote, 'Our favourite visitor â¤ï¸'. Another fan added, 'Animal lover Sam'. Similarly, some more fan comments read as 'cute', 'crush', 'nice pic', 'Lovely pic akka', 'Mind blowing' and more. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below:

Samantha's upcoming show

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni will soon make her debut as a talk show host. The actor will be featured in a show titled as Aha's Sam Jam Samantha. On November 6, Friday, Aha's Sam Jam Samantha's poster was launched through a grand event in Hyderabad. The event starred Samantha, director Nandini Reddy, and Aha founder and producer. The show will premiere exclusively on television channel Aha Video on Friday, November 13.

The actor will interview popular South Indian celebrities like Vijay Devarakonda, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, among others, on the show. Samantha also delighted the fans by sharing the promo of the talk show. The show looks promising and seems to cater to audiences of all age groups. Take a look at Sam Jam Samantha's promo video below.

