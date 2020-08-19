Samantha Akkineni Experiments With A Plant Based Diet; See Her Food Pictures

Samantha Akkineni really seems to have taken a liking towards plants. Her recent Instagram story suggests that the actor has even started a plant-based diet. Not only this but her Instagram also has several posts on plants and greenery. Here's what this is about.

Samantha Akkineni has chosen a plant-based diet

On Samantha Akkineni's Instagram story, the actor posted pictures of her new plant-based diet. Adding a caption, she wrote how she is experimenting with her new diet. She also named the dish that she was eating, stuffed zucchini with veggies. Take a look at the pictures:

Lately, it seems, Samantha Akkineni has become a fan of plants and greenery. She also took to her Instagram story to post a couple of pictures of her fans' gardens. Check them out:

A week ago, Samatha also posted a picture of herself posing probably in a plant nursery. The post was supposed to be a 'good morning' wish for her fans. However, one cannot help but notice the luscious variety of the nursery and Samantha's keen interest in them. Take a look:

Samantha had also posted a video on how to do budget gardening. In a conversation with an urban farmer, Bhargavi Bijjam she let her fans know about the do's and dont's of farming or gardening. Check out the video:

Samantha Akkineni's new found obsession with greens started with the 'Grow With Me' initiative. The actor started it during the lockdown and grew microgreens at her home. She also posted a video of explaining the various methods involved in growing them at home. Samantha has also started a terrace garden where she grew leafy vegetables and even cucumbers.

In other news, she does not seem to be the only one who has turned towards a green way of life. Yesterday, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram story to complain about how she is running out of recipe options now that her husband, Karan Singh Grover has chosen to go vegan. She shared two delicious pictures of beetroot and chickpea which now formed Karan's delicacies.

