Samantha Akkineni Talks About The 'therapeutic Connection' With Her Veggie Garden; Watch

On October 25, popular South actor Samantha Akkineni took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into her veggie garden love story. In a video clip, Samantha took her fans and followers on a tour to her terrace garden while giving details of her cultivation methods. In the three-minute-eleven-second video, the actor explained how she takes care of her veggie garden. At the end of the video, Akkineni also stated a few gardening tips to her 13M Instagram followers.

Sharing her gardening experience so far, Samantha Akkineni said, "There is something very rewarding about being able to grow what you eat. It brings you so much closer to all the other little things in life". She further added, "Since I have started, I know what the fresh actually tastes like, and how fresh food truly makes difference to your mind and body. Not to mention how therapeutic it is to feel this kind of connection that is so very basic to us humans". Instagramming the video, she wrote a short caption, which read, "My Veggie Garden Love Story". Scroll down to watch Samantha Akkineni's video

READ | Samantha Akkineni Loves Dogs And Her Instagram Posts Prove That

So far, the video-post has managed to garner more than a million views; and is still counting. On the other side, a section of fans took to the comments section to praise the actor's "beautiful garden". Meanwhile, Samantha's veggie garden love story gave inspiration to a few of her fans. On the other hand, a couple of fans extended wishes to Akkineni as she was seen in the recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as the guest host.

READ | Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Picture With Pet Dog Hash

A peek into Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Interstingly, this is not the first time when the 33-year-old actor has expressed her love for gardening via social media. She has shared numerous pictures and videos of her veggie garden. Many of her Instagram stories are on her zest for gardening and the growing love for it is chronicled and put up in the highlight section of Instagram. In mid-June, she posted on her timeline on how she finally has an answer to what her hobby is, which does not include her profession. In the photo-post, she can be seen holding a fully blossomed butter-head lettuce.

READ | Samantha Akkineni Gives Sneak-peek Into Her Recent Shoot, Fans Call Her 'green Lady'

READ | Samantha Akkineni Slays The 'wet-hair' Look And Netizens Are In Love; See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.