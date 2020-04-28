'Ekk Deewana Tha', 'Manmadhudu 2' & Other Films In Which Samantha Akkineni Did A Cameo

Samantha Akkineni is a well-known and one of the most respected actors in Tamil and Telugu film industry. Samantha Akkineni is known for her remarkable talent and the skill to set the box office on fire with her performances in the movies. Samantha Akkineni is ruling the Tamil and Telugu film industry with a series of hits for quite some time now. Samantha Akkineni has depicted some strong roles with ease in popular films like Majili, Oh Baby, Super Deluxe and her latest release Jaanu. But did you know, she has extended her cinematic presence by making cameo appearances in some movies as well? To mark the actor's birthday today, ie, 28th April, lets have a look at the list of movies in which she has made a cameo appearance-

Samantha Akkineni’s movies in which she played a cameo role-

Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru

Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru is a film directed and written by Sundar C. and produced by Kushboo. The story of the film, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru revolves around a shy, introvert boy who tries to impress a girl with the help of a love guru. The movie stars Siddharth, Hansika Motwani, Brahmanandam, and Ganesh Venkatraman in the lead roles, while Samantha Akkineni in a cameo role. Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru released in the year 2013.

Ekk Deewana Tha

Ekk Deewana Tha is the story of an aspiring filmmaker from Mumbai who falls in love with a woman from a strict orthodox Christian family. The director of Ekk Deewana Tha was Gautham Vasudev Menon. The story of the film was penned by Manu Rishi Chadha and Meghana Karthik. The movie, Ekk Deewana Tha stars Prateik, Amy Jackson, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead role, while Samantha Akkineni playing the cameo role of the similar name Samantha in the film.

Bangalore Naatkal

Bangalore Naatkal was a film directed by Bhaskara and penned by Pon Parthiban. The story of the film revolves around three cousins, Arjun, Divya and Kannan, who relocate to Bangalore where they face challenges and trails that change their lives. The movie stars Arya, Sri Divya, and Bobby Simha in the lead roles. Samantha Akkineni was also seen in the movie in a guest appearance.

Manmadhudu 2

This comedy-romantic drama, Manmadhudu 2 is a Rahul Ravindran directorial. The story of the film, Manmadhudu 2 was penned by Rahul Ravindran. The film’s cast includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vennela Kishore in the lead role. The story of the film is all about a perennial bachelor who is under pressure to marry. He then hires a much younger woman to act as his fiancée. But, then her bond with his family fails his plan for a loop. The film Manmadhudu also starred Samantha Akkineni in a cameo role in the film.

