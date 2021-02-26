Samantha Akkineni Completes 11 Years In Film Industry, Celebrates With Special Video

Samantha Akkineni is celebrating 11 years since she made her debut in the film industry on February 26. The actor took to her social media handle to share a video of herself as she thanked fans and followers for giving her all the love for all these years. Read along to take a look at the video and what else she shared with it, as well as her heartfelt note.

Samantha Akkineni completes 11 years in film industry

Samantha Akkineni made her first appearance on the big screen 11 years ago on February 26, 2010, with the movie Ye Maaya Chesave, which has become a cult classic in all these years. The actor is elated as she celebrated her 11th year anniversary in the industry and took to her Instagram and Twitter handles to share a video expressing gratitude to fans and the team of her debut film.

In the video, Samantha expressed how cinema is her first love and wished a happy anniversary to herself and her fans, who she says have made this possible. Further, she says that there are more memories to make in this journey and she looks forward to them, while she adds that this has been really special, so far.

In her caption, Samantha thanked filmmaker Gautham Menon who directed the movie, for seeing the talent in her that she couldn’t see herself and also Manjula Ghattamaneni, who bankrolled the project. Alongside, she thanked her now-husband Naga Chaitanya, who was also her co-star in Ye Maaya Chesave. Samantha penned, “#11yearanniversary Thankyou @gauthamvasudevmenon for seeing something in me something that I really didn’t see in myself. Thankyou @manjulaghattamaneni and Thankyou @chayakkineni and Thankyou to all of you reading this, you have made me the happiest woman in the world”. Along with the video, the actor also shared a collage of multiple posters of her debut movie.

The post is flooded with love for Samantha on her anniversary in the industry. The post has garnered over 896k likes, so far. The comments are full of congratulatory messages and heart emojis for Samantha, take a look at them here.

