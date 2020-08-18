Samantha Akkineni Dons A No-makeup Look, Flaunts Her New Ear Piercings

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram to share her new piercings. The actor posted a selfie giving a look of her ear piercings. The actor was seen donning a knitted blouse paired with gold accessories. A layered neckpiece can be seen in her picture with diamond-studded earrings.

In Samantha Akkineni’s picture, the piercings that are visible are helix, daith, standard lobe, upper lobe and outer conch ear piercing. Samantha Akkineni’s fans complimented her for her new look with several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram picture.

Fans' reactions

Samantha Akkineni's 'Grow With Me' video

Samantha Akkineni started the 'Grow With Me' initiative during the lockdown and began growing microgreens. Through one of her posts, she explained the methods of growing microgreens at home, step by step. Soon after she learned a little about plants, she built a terrace garden and started growing everything from leafy vegetables to cucumbers. The actor proudly mentioned in one of her posts that gardening was what she was passionate about and that was her hobby.

In one of her recent 'Grow With Me' videos, Samantha Akkineni was first seen holding a pot and some seeds. After adding seeds to the pot, the plant grew and towards the end of the video, Samantha Akkineni ate something which she cooked using the plant that she grew. Through the video, the actor expressed the happiness of growing food at home, which was healthy and organic. Samantha Akkineni captioned the video and explained that it was easy to grow plants and cook using them. Samantha Akkineni was dressed in a casual pair of light blue jeans and a dark green balloon sleeved top.

What’s next for Samantha Akkineni?

Samantha Akkineni, after her last movie Jaanu, is taking time to sign her next Telugu film. The Majili actor has signed Ashwin Sharavanan’s untitled horror film. The film features Prasanna in a pivotal role and is reportedly a bilingual project. Besides this, actor Samantha Akkineni will make her return to Kollywood with Vignesh Sivan’s upcoming film. A few days back, the makers of the film released the first look of the film.

Moreover, Samantha Akkineni is also in talks with veteran director Singeetam Srinivasan Rao for singer and activist Bangalore Nagarathnamma’s biopic. The director has reportedly approached her with the script, which has caught her attention. As per media reports, the makers of this film will make an official announcement only after Samantha agrees to be a part of the project. Interestingly, the makers had initially approached Anushka Shetty for the lead role. However, she rejected the film due to undisclosed reasons.

