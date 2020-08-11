Samantha Akkineni's 'Ye Maaya Chesave', 'Oh! Baby' & Other Films That Were A Remake

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful heroines across Tamil and Telugu cinema. She made her debut back in the year 2010 in Gautam Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave and since then Samantha hasn’t looked back. By giving hits like Eega, Neethaane En Ponvasantham and more, she has several popular on-screen characters to her credit. Samantha has starred in many movies that were a remake of other films. Here’s a list of a few Samantha Akkineni’s films that were a remake.

Ye Maaya Chesave

Ye Maaya Chesave is the debut film of Samantha. Released in 2010, the Telugu romantic drama was helmed by Gautam Menon. It was the remake of Gautam’s own Tamil romantic movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. Ye Maaya Chesave was shot simultaneously with its Tamil version. However, the Telugu version was filmed with an entirely different cast and climax.

Oh! Baby

Released in 2019, Oh! Baby is a fantasy comedy movie helmed by B.V. Nandini Reddy. It is a remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny and features Samantha, Naga Shaurya and Lakshmi in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a seventy-year-old woman who gets a second chance to relive her youth after being transported into the body of a 20-year-old girl. She embarks on an exuberant journey of rediscovering herself.

U Turn

U Turn is a 2018 supernatural mystery-thriller movie directed by Pawan Kumar. Starring Samantha and Bhoomika Chawla in pivotal roles, U Turn was the remake of the director’s own Kannada film of the same name. The story of the movie is based around the death of motorists who break a traffic rule at a particular flyover in Hyderabad.

Jaanu

Helmed by C. Prem Kumar, Jaanu is a 2020 romantic drama movie. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Jannu features Sharwand and Samantha in the lead role. The plot of the movie revolves around the reunion of former students from 2004 batch, who meet fifteen years after their graduation. The story unfolds how the reunion serves as an opportunity for two former lovers, Ram and Janu to resolve their issues surrounding their breakup. Jaanu is the remake of the director’s own Tamil film ’96.

