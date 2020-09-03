Samantha Akkineni Reveals What Made Her Cry Recently And It Is Something Special; Read

On Wednesday, Samantha Akkineni indulged in a "Question and Answer" session on Twitter. As fans gushed to ask her several questions, the actor was quick to reply to most of them. Amid the session, a fan asked, "When was the last time you cried with happiness???" To this, she shared a video and replied to the user. In the clip, she said, "It was just 3 or 4 days ago when I saw the rushes of The Family Man 2. I just started crying."

Samantha Akkineni's video

A fan also asked Samantha how her journey has been in the field of acting until now. The question penned by the fan further read, "What is your message for the newcomers? To which the Attarintiki Daredi actor replied, "Being an actor is never having to grow up, never having to adult. That's my take on being an actor because you're always in some sort of magical fantasy land and it's definitely an addiction, that's why actors can never quit. So, it's a fantastic place to be."

During the same interaction with fans on Twitter, Samantha opened up how she deals with stress. The actor said that she started meditating during the lockdown and it had such a positive influence on her. Meanwhile, talking about her diet secrets, Samantha said that she follows a "super simple" diet and also revealed that she is a vegan.

Q: Mam what is that basic diet u follow to keep urself fit n fine in all times and seasons #AskSam

- @RPshekhar1



A: pic.twitter.com/HBTv2U9EF6 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 2, 2020

On the work front, it was on August 27, when Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story and gave a peek into her dubbing studio. The actor also expressed that the viewers are in for a fun ride. Samantha wrapped up dubbing for The Family Man 2. Sharing the picture of her studio, Akkineni wrote, "Dubbing for The Family Man Season 2. Omg, you guys are in for a crazy ride."

She then thanked the creators of the show, Raj and DK. With the Amazon prime series, Samantha will make her Hindi debut, alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Meanwhile, Samantha will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming direction, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

