Samantha Akkineni's Appearance On Bigg Boss Telugu Rakes In Highest TRP Ever For The Show

On Dusshera, fans saw actor Samantha Akkineni host Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The actor was seen in a traditional South Indian saree and also enhanced the entire vibe of the show with her quirky comments, noted fans. But did you know Samantha Akkineni's special appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 garnered one of the highest TRPs for the reality show ever? Read ahead to know more:

Samantha Akkineni in Bigg Boss Telugu 4

SAMANTHA. This Name is Enough ❤🔥

This girl is a magic I swear 😘 Thalaivi @Samanthaprabhu2 's #BigBossTelugu4 Dussehra special episode achieves a Massive 11.4 TRP Rating💥#SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/KVCvFw9603 — SandhyaSamanthaFan™ (@SandhyaSamFan) November 5, 2020

Many news outlets recently reported that Bigg Boss 4 TRPs rose to 11.4 when Samantha Akkineni hosted the Dusshera show. Many fans also took to Twitter to tweet the news and added that they loved Samantha Akkineni in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Many media outlets also added that an 11.4 TRP was quite high for any show.

Samantha Akkineni had also added a post regarding her appearance on the reality TV show. She mentioned in her post that it was an 'experience to remember'. Take a look:

The actor added a very long and heartfelt caption with her post. She mentioned that she never thought she would be on Bigg Boss as a host. She then explained that - 'Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru...' she was able to find the courage in her to do the show. She also mentioned that she had never even watched the show before.

Finally, she added - 'And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy

And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode'. Many fans liked the post and mentioned they loved seeing her on it. Many fans also asked for the actor to return on the show soon.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu

Based on the Dutch show Big Brother, Bigg Boss Telugu is on its 4th season. The show is hosted by Nagarjuna and the show airs on Star Maa. Take a look at a few of the participants:

Monal Gajjar

Surya Kiran

Lasya Manjunath

Abhijeet

Jordaar Sujatha

Devi Nagavalli

Alekhya Harika

