'Bigg Boss Telugu' 4: Samantha Akkineni Graces The Dussehra Episode With Infectious Energy

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw a new set of twists and turns with a Dussehra special episode which was hosted by actor Samantha Akkineni. The actor hosted the show as a guest as her father-in-law, Nagarjuna Akkineni, flew to Manali to shoot for his upcoming film, Wild Dog. The guest host gained immense appreciation from the viewers for her pleasant style and quirky comments. Out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants present in the house, Divya Vadthya was evicted this week due to relatively poor performance and votes.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 guest host Samantha steals the show

The Dussehra special episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was hosted by the much-loved actor Samantha Akkineni and she instantly stole hearts. She made a grand entrance with a few traditional dancers and a mood-lightening bright smile. The actor was filling in for her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is the original host of Bigg Boss Telugu. However, he joined the sets from Manali through a video call and also connected Samantha with the housemates.

Samantha Akkineni stole the show with a classy and traditional attire, apt for the well-lit stage. She was seen dressed in a bright pink saree which has golden thread work all over. She paired the traditional saree with a plain pink blouse which had three-forth sleeves and a shiny texture. A heavy golden necklace and a matching set of stud earrings had been added to the look. Samantha Akkineni’s hair had been tied into a neat bun.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 also featured an eviction round where aspiring actor Divya Vadthya was eliminated. Akhil Akkineni and Karthikeya also graced the show and were on stage while major events unfolded. In Divya or Divi’s final interaction with Samantha Akkineni, she revealed that she was happy about being able to see her family after a long time. She also thanked Amma Rajasekar for being a pillar of support during her run on Bigg Boss 4. The young artist left quite a few people emotional with her exit.

Image Courtesy: Still from Bigg Boss Telugu 4

