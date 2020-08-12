Samantha Akkineni's New Post Will Encourage You To Grow Healthy Food At Home; Check Out

Samantha Akkineni has grown fond of plants during the lockdown. The actor has inculcated a new hobby of growing plants during the lockdown and has also made a garden on her terrace. Samantha Akkineni posted this reel video of her new initiative called 'Grow With me' recently, in which she educates people and motivates them to grow plants. Check out Samantha Akkineni's video, which is also a part of her 'Grow With Me initiative'.

Samantha Akkineni's video

Samantha Akkineni was dressed in a casual pair of light blue jeans and a dark green balloon sleeved top. In the video, Samantha Akkineni was first seen holding a pot and some seeds. After adding seeds to the pot, the plant grew and towards the end of the video, Samantha Akkineni ate something which she cooked using the plant that she grew.

Through the video, the actor expressed the happiness of growing food at home, which was healthy and organic. Samantha Akkineni captioned the video and explained that it was easy to grow plants and cook using them.

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Samantha Akkineni started the 'Grow With Me' initiative during the lockdown and started with growing microgreens. Through the post, she explained the methods of growing microgreens at home, step by step. Soon after she learnt a little about plants, she built a terrace garden and started growing everything from leafy vegetables to cucumbers.

The actor proudly mentioned in one of her posts that gardening was what she was passionate about and that was her hobby. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the film Jaanu, which released in February. The film also starred Sharwanand along with Samantha Akkineni.

The film followed the story of former students who meet at a reunion. This serves as a great opportunity for two former lovers who resolve issues surrounding their breakup. The actor will now be seen in Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man, which will be releasing on an OTT platform.

