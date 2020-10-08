Samantha Akkineni Gives Sneak-peek Into Her Recent Shoot, Fans Call Her 'green Lady'

South cinema star Samantha Akkineni gave her fans a sneak-peek into her recent photoshoot. On October 7, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a still from the shoot, wherein she posed in a backdrop surrounded by greenery. Samantha Akkineni captioned the post with a green coloured heart. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post:

Samantha Akkineni poses in greenery

In this Instagram post, the actor shared a close-up picture of her. Samantha Akkineni can be seen wearing a creamish collar outfit. The shirt-like outfit has a simple floral imprint design. Opting for a nude and no-makeup look, Samantha's flaunted her flicks with a perfectly tied up hairdo. She accessorised her look with a couple of earrings.

Samantha Akkineni's outfit was designed by Preetham Jukalker. The picture was shot by celebrity photographers Apeksha and Vaishnav from The House Of Pixels. Samantha did the photoshoot for URlife, a health & well-being curator. The actor was styled by Sadhna Singh.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni shares candid picture with her doggo, fans shower love

Fans call Samantha 'Green Lady'

Fans were quick to share their responses. Not only fans and followers, but celebrities also commented on Samantha Akkineni's photo. Chinmayi Sripada commented, 'Shabbbaaaaa â¤ï¸', and it seems like the actor's nickname. Vimala Raman called Samantha 'Pretty'.

One of Samantha's fans wrote, '@samantharuthprabhuoffl mam u look always gorgeous no words to describe u love u Didi ðŸ’šðŸ’šðŸ’šðŸ’š', while another commented, 'Such a beauty! â¤ï¸'. Netizens also called her 'Green Lady'. One of the users reacted, 'Omg madamðŸ˜ this is the cutest one i hav seen till date'. Take a look at some more comments below.

Image Credits - Samantha Akkineni Instagram Comments Section

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's wedding pics are still a delight, see here

What's next for Samantha Akkineni?

The actor was last seen in Telugu romantic drama named Jaanu. It also featured Sharwanand and released on February 7, 2020. Helmed by C. Prem Kumar, Jaanu is a remake of his own Tamil movie titled '96. The movie follows the story of two students who meet at their reunion.

Samantha Akkineni recently started filming for the second season of Amazon Prime's much-awaited series, The Family Man. This show also features Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the lead. The series is expected to release in October 2020. Samantha Akkineni is also part of the cast ensemble of films like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Mdhuravada.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's marriage post makes Samantha Akkineni wish her a lifetime of togetherness

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni & Chaitanya celebrate 3rd anniversary, here's how much they are worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.