Samantha Akkineni Shares Candid Picture With Her Doggo, Fans Shower Love

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the popular South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni has been spending quality time at home with her doggo. On October 7, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture of her featuring her dog. She looked stunning in a simple blue checker outfit. She is seen sitting and hugging the dog as she peeked outside her house. Her dog is seen hugging her too. Samantha's caption simply read as, "Those who teach most about humanity aren’t always humans" (sic). Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's photo.

Samantha Akkineni's picture with her pet

Fans compliment Samantha's outfit

As soon as the actor shared the adorable picture, several fans and netizens have commented on her latest Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "Pls Squish him on my behalf", while another wrote "My cuties". Many simply posted fire and heart emojis on her post. Take a look at more comments and reactions below.

Samantha Akkineni & Chaitanya Celebrate 3rd Anniversary

South Indian actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married in the year 2017 and recently celebrated their 3rd anniversary on October 6. The actor marked her anniversary day while sharing a monochrome still with her hubby Naga Chaitanya. Samantha also penned a romantic caption along with the picture. In the image shared, Samantha can be seen wearing a traditional saree with a choker neckpiece and halter neckline blouse, while Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in a traditional kurta. Take a look at the post:

What's next for Samantha Akkineni?

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama named Jaanu. Released on February 7, 2020, the movie features Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in prominent roles. The movie is directed by C. Prem Kumar and is a remake of his own Tamil movie titled '96. The movie follows the story of two students who meet at their reunion.

Besides this, the actor has been roped in for season 2 of Amazon Prime's much-awaited series, The Family Man. This show also features Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the lead. The upcoming crime-thriller series is expected to release in October 2020. Moreover, she has also been roped in for movies like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Mdhuravada.

