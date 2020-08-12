Nayannah Mukey Turns Muse For A Raja Ravi Varma Painting Inspired Photoshoot; See Pics

Actors love experimenting with their characters for various movies. Similarly, for photoshoots, some actors love experimenting with their looks and their outfits. Tu Ashi Javali Raha fame Nayannah Mukey turned into a muse for a Raja Ravi Varma paintings inspired photoshoot. The actor looked stunning dressed in a traditional outfit, almost looking like someone who has walked out from the painting. Check out some of Nayannah Mukey’s pictures below:

Nayannah Mukey's photos

Also Read: Milap Zaveri And Sanjay Gupta Hail BMC For Containing COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Or Vaani Kapoor: Who Styled The Monochrome Pantsuit Better?

Nayannah Mukey's portraits were clicked by photographer Dilip Yande, who dressed her up as one of the women from Raja Ravi Varma's paintings. In the first picture, the actor was dressed in a traditional maroon nine-yard saree and looked in the mirror as she dressed as a painting. The actor was seen as a sultry woman from one of Raja Ravi Varma's paintings

In the second picture too, Nayannah Mukey wore a green nine-yard saree and draped a pink chuni around her chest. She opted for a heavy makeup look and wore gold ornaments with a flower garland in her hair. Along with the props and her outfit, Nayannah Mukey surely looked as if she had walked out of one of Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings.

Raja Ravi Varma was an Indian painter popular for his works during the late 1800s and the early 1900s. The artist is considered one of the greatest painters in the history of Indian arts.

Also Read: 'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Hospitalised, Hansal Mehta And Others Send Prayers

'Tu Ashi Javali Raha' Cast

The show Tu Ashi Javali Raha starred Sidharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawde in the lead roles. Actor Nayannah Mukey played a grey character on the show but was most-loved by the audience. The popular show used to air in 2018. The show Tu Ashi Javali Raha followed the story of a young girl from a middle-class family, who marries a rich man.

Initially, they are blessed with a happy married life, but soon things start to get ugly when the husband starts getting over-possessive about his wife. Actor Nayannah Mukey is also popular for her role in the web series Sex, Drugs & Theatre. The web series followed the story of six medical students whose lives revolve around these three things as they come together to participate in a stage play competition.

Also Read: Sharad Kelkar Shares 'thrilling Experience' Of Voicing 'Aarya' Animated Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.