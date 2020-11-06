Samantha Akkineni Is 'feeling Good' In A Pair Of Stunning White Athleisure; See Picture

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to social media to share a casual picture of herself, giving her fans a mood check. Through the picture, she indicated that she has been feeling good with a bright smile across her face. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her happy and jovial side.

Samantha Akkineni’s happy picture

Actor Samantha Akkineni has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated through stunning pictures and videos of herself. She was also recently spotted hosting Bigg Boss Tamil, stealing hearts instantly with her wit, humour, and fun-loving attitude. The actor also kept her most recent picture colour coordinated, giving it an aesthetic touch and the fans seem to be loving it.

In the picture posted, she is seen wearing a plain white midi skirt with a casual sports bra. The top has a few printed designs in blue colour, giving it a quirky and vibrant look. Her hair has been tied up in a high pony while she puts her hand out with enthusiasm. She is seen putting most of her weight on the tree while she playfully leans to her left. On the white background, Samantha Akkineni has also mentioned that she has been feeling good.

In the caption for the post, the actor has added a simple ‘sun’ emoticon which describes the picture and her mood. She has indicated that she has been feeling luminous and happy in this picture. Have a look at the post on Samatha Akkineni’s Instagram here.

Read Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Picture With Pet Dog Hash

Also read Samantha Akkineni Thanks 'Mamagaru' Nagarjuna For Letting Her Host 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about Samantha Akkineni’s beauty and grace. People have mentioned how the actor manages to look amazing even in the simplest set of garments. A few people have also enquired about her next project as they can’t wait to see her on the big screen. Have a look at a few comments on Samantha Akkineni’s post here.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is all set to be seen in the upcoming season of the Amazon Prime series, The Family Man. The series has been jointly created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. The plot revolves around a middle-aged young man who lives in Mumbai. It features actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and Vedant Sinha in key roles.

Read Samantha Akkineni Talks About The 'therapeutic Connection' With Her Veggie Garden; Watch

Also read Samantha Akkineni Stuns In Tulle Jumpsuit, Says 'packing Up My Pyjamas'; See Post

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.