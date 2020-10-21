Samantha Akkineni Stuns In Tulle Jumpsuit, Says 'packing Up My Pyjamas'; See Post

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has time and again given fans major fashion goals with her exemplary sartorial choices. With her latest look on Instagram, she had once again set the internet on fire, with fans hailing the fashionista. Her look was styled by Preethm Jukalker and makeup was done by Sadhana Singh.

Samantha Akkineni’s botanical jumpsuit

In the pictures shared by the actor, Samantha Akkineni can be seen donning a gorgeous botanical jumpsuit featuring floral embroidery work done all over it. Keeping her look simple yet elegant, Samantha opted for a nude makeup with perfectly shaped brows and rusty lips. This no-accessory look of the star was completed with a simple wavy hair-do. She left her sleek hair open and let it flow as the camera captured her.

From close-up to portrait, Samantha shared her new look in vivid angles for fans to watch her aptly slay the look. The posts were shared with quirky captions like “We back” & “Packing up my pyjamas”. Check out Samantha Akkineni’s photos here:

Fans react:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, fans of the actor couldn’t help themselves from appreciating this drop-dead gorgeous look of her. While some called her “beautiful”, others thought the pictures were just “Lit”. Heart and smiley emoticons haven’t stopped filling her comment section ever since the posts were put up on the photo-sharing application. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting after looking at her stills:

What is next in store for Samantha Akkineni?

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the Telugu romantic-drama flick Jaanu. Directed by C Prem Kumar, the movie starred Sharwanand alongside her. Now, she is all set to share the screen space with superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu.

This project is the first collaboration that will feature the trio together. Besides this, the actor is all set to make her Hindi web-series debut in Manoj Bajpaaye directed The Family Man Season 2. The first season of this action thriller show chronicled the story of a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer. Fans are eager to see Samantha’s role in the upcoming season.

