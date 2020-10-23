Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Picture With Pet Dog Hash

Mersal actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram on Friday, October 23, 2020, to share an adorable post of her relaxing with her doggo, Hash Akkineni, post her workout. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a simple caption. Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and positive notes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Akkineni shared a lovely picture of her chilling with her doggo post her workout. In the picture, the duo can be seen lying on the floor in opposite direction and staring at each other. Samantha can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt, black track pants. She completed her look with a pair of workout gloves and opted for ponytail hairdo and makeup. One can also notice the rays of the sunlight perfectly falling on them.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet caption for her fans. She wrote, “Good morning with an upside-down smiling emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post on her Instagram handle, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with praise and lovely messages. The post shared by Samantha also received several likes. Some of the users went on to compliment the picture, while some went on talk about how adorable Hash looked in the pic. Some of the users also commented with lots of happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Upload hash videos and pics daily”. While the other one said, “aww-dorable”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Stuns In Tulle Jumpsuit, Says 'packing Up My Pyjamas'; See Post

This is not the first time the actor shared a picture with Hash. Samantha often goes on to give a sneak peek into her personal life and show how she and Hash enjoy their time at home. Samantha Akkineni's Instagram is filled with Hash's pictures and it often makes fans go gaga over it. The actor recently shared a picture where she can be seen giving a hug to Hash. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption relating to it. Take a look.

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Recommends Netflix's 'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet' To Fans

On the work front

Samantha is all set to star in the much-acclaimed film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. This project is said to be the first collaboration that will star the trio together. Apart from this, the actor will also make her Hindi web-series debut with the much-acclaimed series The Family Man Season 2 alongside Manoj Bajpaaye. Fans and viewers are very excited about Samantha’s upcoming projects.

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Gives Sneak-peek Into Her Recent Shoot, Fans Call Her 'green Lady'

Also read | Samantha Akkineni's Movies With Mahesh Babu That Fans Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.