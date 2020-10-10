Samantha Akkineni's Movies With Mahesh Babu That Fans Must Watch

Samantha Akkineni and Mahesh Babu are among the most popular contemporary actors in South India. The two have also shared screen space on a few occasions and their chemistry has often garnered acclaim from critics and fans. Here are some of Samantha Akkineni's movies with Mahesh Babu:

Dookudu

Dookudu was a 2011 Telugu action-comedy which was directed by Srinu Vaitla. The movie starred Samantha as Prashanthi, Mahesh Babu as Ajay, and Nayak, who is the main villain, is portrayed by Sonu Sood. The ensemble cast includes Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, M. S. Narayana, Adithya Menon, Sonia Deepti, Sayaji Shinde, Nassar, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Chandra Mohan, Rajiv Kanakala, Ravi Prakash, Brahmaji, Supreeth, Subbaraju, Ajay, Vennela Kishore, Suman, and Naga Babu. The plot revolves around an ex-MLA who revives from a coma and his son Ajay who is a policeman tries to recreate everything just as his father would expect so as to not give him a shock. In the meanwhile, he is also finding out his father’s enemies, and in the due course meets Prashanthi and falls in love with her.

The movie was produced under the banner 14 Reels Entertainment and was written by Srinu Vaitla. It released on over 1600 screens worldwide and grossed more than Rs. 1 Billion and became the highest grosser in Telugu film history. The movie won over 29 awards including seven Nandi Awards, Filmfare Awards, SIIMA Awards and CineMAA Awards.

Brahmotsavam

A 2016 Telugu romantic dramedy directed by Srikanth Adala, this film stars Mahesh Babu, Samantha, Pranitha Subhash and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The story revolves around Babu whose marriage is fixed by his father with his brother’s daughter. Tensions rise when his would-be father-in-law discovers that Babu is in love with someone else. Babu then tries and is successful in mending the relations in the family and is also able to marry his love interest.

The movie was produced under the banner PVP cinema of Prasad V. Potluri. The film's cinematographer is R Rathnavelu and it is edited by and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. It released on May 20, 2016, to a decent response from the audience and the critics but failed at the box-office.

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

This 2013 Telugu drama flick was written and helmed both by Srikanth Addala. The film revolves around the life of Relangi Mavayya, who lives in Relangi along with his wife, mother, niece Seetha, and three children Peddodu, Chinnodu, and Chinni, and his extended family. Mahesh Babu and Samantha play the roles of Chinnodu and Geetha respectively, who are seen falling for each other and then getting married at the end of the movie.

The supporting cast includes Venkatesh, Anjali, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Rohini Hattangadi. The movie was bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is considered to be the first movie with an ensemble cast in Telugu cinema after a long time.

