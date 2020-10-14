Samantha Akkineni Slays The 'wet-hair' Look And Netizens Are In Love; See Picture

Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to share a picture in which the actor was seen slaying the wet-hair look. The post garnered several comments from fans as they were in love with the look. Samantha has been on top of her game when it comes to fashion goals. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post.

Samantha was seen slaying her wet-hair look in her recent Instagram post. The actor posed looking at the camera and wore minimal makeup. She dotted an elegant white shirt that complemented her wet-hair look. Samantha posed leaning on a rock and dotted a white nail paint that matched her attire. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post below.

Samantha Akkineni’s photo

Samantha’s recent post garnered several reactions and comments from fans. They were in love with her new look. Most of the fans flooded her post with heart and fire emoticons. One of the fans commented, “Big fan of you” with a heart-eyes emoticon. Actor Vimala Raman also appreciated her look as she commented on the post. Take a look at the reactions on Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post.

Fans’ Reactions

Samantha has been on top of her A-game when it comes to fashion goals. Her Instagram handle is a treat to the eyes as she slays various fashion looks and looks stunning in them. However, apart from fashion, Samantha is also a dog-lover. In one of her past Instagram posts, the actor shared a candid picture of herself hugging her dog.

She was seen sitting and hugging her dog while she looked away from the camera. What fans found amusing was that her dog hugged her back. In her caption, Samantha wrote that those who teach most about humanity aren’t always humans. Fans poured in their love and appreciation on this adorable post. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s photo below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen on-screen in the Telugu romantic drama titled Jaanu. The film featured Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the pivotal roles. Directed by C. Prem Kumar the movie is a remake of his own Tamil movie ’96. Fans are waiting for Samantha’s upcoming web series The Family Man 2 that will release on Amazon Prime. The show features Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the pivotal roles.

Image Credits: Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram

