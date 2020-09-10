Samantha Akkineni's Motivating Lines On This IG Post Will Take Away Your Mid-week Blues

Actor Samantha Akkineni always sends out positive vibes through her various Instagram posts. From sending out positive messages to sending out motivational posts, the actor posts it all. She recently shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram profile, with a motivational quote written on the mirror. Take a look at the post below:

Samantha Akkineni shares a positive message

Samantha Akkineni shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, dressed in a simple white Kurti with intricate designs on it. She went for an absolute no-makeup look, with her hair let down. The actor wrote a quote,'Let your light shine'(sic), on the mirror. Along with the picture, Samantha Akkineni also wrote some motivating lines in her caption. As if talking to her fans and followers, she reminded each one of them that their purpose in life was not to serve but to shine

Many of Samantha Akkineni's celebrity friends left a comment under her picture. One of Samantha Akkineni's celebrity friends Richie Kul commented under her picture, 'Your light always shines so brightly my friend'(sic). Some of her other friends also left heart emojis under her picture and agreed to the motivating lines she had shared.

One of Samantha Akkineni's fans left a hilarious comment under her picture with regards to the quote she had written on the mirror, using a lipstick. The fan wrote that how his mother would never allow him to write on the mirror and would kick him out of the house if he did so. Samantha Akkineni replied to the fan who managed to put a smile on her face.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in a Telugu movie Jaanu. Next, the actor will be seen in the second season of Manoj Bajpayee’s action-thriller series The Family Man. Samantha Akkineni’s character in the second season is yet to be announced. The web series is expected to air in October 2020.

