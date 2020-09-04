Samantha Akkineni Explains Seedling Process, Calls Herself 'crazy Plant Lady'

Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram handle to share an informative video about planting. In this Instagram video, the actor spoke about seedling. She explained how seedling works. Samantha also spoke about the dos and don'ts of the sowing process. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's videos.

Samantha Akkineni teaches seeding

In this Instagram video, Samantha donned a white kurta layered with a white scarf that had small red flowers. Samantha started the video calling herself 'crazy plant lady'. The actor shared two videos, during which she explained a couple of important points about seedling. She spoke about how to take care of a plant when it is in the seedling process. The actor also penned a few points to keep in mind when you are sowing. Take a look at the following points jotted by the actor.

Make sure your seeds are healthy, unhealthy seeds give rise to weak seedlings and they don’t grow healthy.

Weak seeds are lighter in weight, they float in water, smaller than usual, pale in colour, and mostly with the wrinkled seed cover. If store-bought, make sure to check the expiry date.

Be sure to store them in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight and soaking for a few hours before sowing your seeds is a good practice.

Now, before sowing, wet the soil or cocopeat a little. Don’t pour water, gentle sprinkle on the top layer. Overwatering will drown the seed.

Very important, don’t bury the seed too deep, place the seeds no more than 1-2 cm in the soil, any deeper and the seedling will have trouble popping out.

Never pack the soil or cocopeat very tight, sow in loose soil.

If you can, cover the seeded area for 2-3 days till you see some sprouting and water with care. Not too much, just wet the top layer.

If you germinated in a nursery bag or tray and need to transplant to your pot or garden, do it after you have 3-4 true leaves, gently.

If you are growing hydroponically, you can just move the coco coin in a net pot straight into NFT Channel.

What is seedling?

A seedling is the younger version of a plant sporophyte that is developed out of a plant egg from a seed. The development of seedling starts with the germination of the seed. A regular seedling usually is made up of three main parts, the radicle (embryonic root), the hypocotyl (embryonic shoot), and the cotyledons (seed leaves). Once the seedling starts to photosynthesize, it is no longer dependent on the seed's energy reserves. Seedling basically is the plant growth process before it starts using the sun for its growth, i.e. photosynthesis.

