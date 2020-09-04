Samantha Akkineni Explains Seedling Process, Calls Herself 'crazy Plant Lady'

Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram handle to share an informative video about planting. In this Instagram video, the actor spoke about seedling. She explained how seedling works. Samantha also spoke about the dos and don'ts of the sowing process. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's videos.
Also Read | Samantha Akkineni reveals the diet plan she follows to stay fit; Watch video
In this Instagram video, Samantha donned a white kurta layered with a white scarf that had small red flowers. Samantha started the video calling herself 'crazy plant lady'. The actor shared two videos, during which she explained a couple of important points about seedling. She spoke about how to take care of a plant when it is in the seedling process. The actor also penned a few points to keep in mind when you are sowing. Take a look at the following points jotted by the actor.
Also Read | Samantha Akkineni shares candid pic of herself alongside pet dog, makes fans go all hearts
A seedling is the younger version of a plant sporophyte that is developed out of a plant egg from a seed. The development of seedling starts with the germination of the seed. A regular seedling usually is made up of three main parts, the radicle (embryonic root), the hypocotyl (embryonic shoot), and the cotyledons (seed leaves). Once the seedling starts to photosynthesize, it is no longer dependent on the seed's energy reserves. Seedling basically is the plant growth process before it starts using the sun for its growth, i.e. photosynthesis.
Also Read | Samantha Akkineni relishes her vegan dessert, calls it the 'healthiest and yummiest'
Also Read | Samantha Akkineni reveals what made her cry recently and it is something special; Read
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.