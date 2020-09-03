Samantha Akkineni Reveals The Diet Plan She Follows To Stay Fit; Watch Video

Samantha Akkineni recently started a Q&A session on Twitter where she answered many questions about her health and diet. The actor also revealed the diet that she follows to stay fit and healthy. Read ahead to know what Samantha Akkineni said and more about her daily diet in the article below.

Samantha Akkineni's Twitter Q&A

Q: Mam what is that basic diet u follow to keep urself fit n fine in all times and seasons #AskSam

- @RPshekhar1



A: pic.twitter.com/HBTv2U9EF6 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 2, 2020

The question put up for Samantha was - 'Mam what is that basic diet u follow to keep urself fit n fine in all times and seasons #AskSam' (sic). Samantha Akkineni graciously responded to the question and mentioned that she was a vegan and her diet consisted of 'a lot of veggies'.

The actor explained that she didn't eat any meat and dairy as she was vegan and stressed hard that she loved eating many different kinds of vegetables.

Samantha Akkineni also stated in the video that she ate a lot of rice and added that she 'loved her rice'. Finally, Samantha Akkineni mentioned that her diet was quite basic and she was very happy with it. The actor also added that she was following this diet for quite a while now. Based on Samantha Akkineni's video, fans could conclude that -

Samantha Akkineni was a vegan, thus she did not eat any meat or consume dairy Samantha Akkineni loved her veggies and consumed different types of vegetables in her daily diet The actor loved eating rice and followed a simple diet

Samantha Akkineni's home garden

Samantha Akkineni also has her own home garden where she likes to grow her own vegetables. She recently posted a picture with a bunch of carrots in her hand that were from her own garden. Take a look:

Samantha Akkineni also added a fun caption with the post. She wrote - 'he menu this week ... Carrot juice , carrot pachadi , carrot halwa , carrot fry , carrot pakodi , carrot idli , carrot samosa' (sic). The actor was very serious about consuming carrots that week.

She also uploaded another video on IGTV talking about her garden with an urban farmer. The post was captioned - 'My conversation with @Bhargavi_Bijjam ,an ardent urban farmer,where she shares her fascinating journey. Watch to find out what inspired her, the early mistakes and challenges she has faced and how she learned from them. You'll need them for the coming weeks. #GrowWithMe' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

