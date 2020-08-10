Samantha Akkineni Smirks At Naga Chaitanya's Mischief During Rana Daggubati's Wedding

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with husband Naga Chaitanya from actor Rana Daggubati’s wedding ceremony. In the pictures posted, Naga Chaitanya can be seen playing around with his wife’s well-set hair while she is enjoying a conversation. Samantha had also posted a family photograph previously, highlighting the intricate work done by the handloom industry.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s adorable picture

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to social media to share a goofy picture of herself with her husband, Naga Chaitanya. In the picture posted, the couple could be seen enjoying a sweet and quirky moment at Rana Daggubati’s wedding ceremony. In the picture posted, Naga Chaitanya could be seen dropping a flower petal on Samantha’s well-set hair while she is looking away. Samantha can be spotted with a bright smile while Naga Chaitanya has a mischievous look on his face.

Actor Samantha Akkineni can be seen donning a light green colour saree with golden border. She has paired the saree with a dark green boat neck blouse and a pair of matching earrings. She has tied up her hair in a ponytail while her makeup has been kept light. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is seen wearing an off white colour kurta along with well-groomed hair and beard. In the caption for the post, Samantha Akkineni has added a ‘smirk’ emoticon which expresses her state better. Have a look at the picture from Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram here.

Previously, Samantha Akkineni had posted a family photograph from Rana Daggubati’s wedding, while throwing some light on the outfits worn by the family. Through the post, Samantha Akkineni has highlighted the handloom industry and spoken about how the weavers’ work from Andhra Pradesh needs to be preserved and encouraged. She has also thanked them for keeping the tradition alive over the years while also asking her followers to support them. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati can also be spotted in the family picture, wearing a white shirt and white lungi on the auspicious occasion. Have a look at the delightful pictures from Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

