Rana Daggubati Cracks A Joke As He Talks To Samantha Akkineni At His Haldi Ceremony

Just days after confirming their wedding date, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrated their Haldi on August 7. As the two are set to tie the knot on August 8, many celebrities were snapped at their pre-wedding functions. Among many others, actor Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya were also present at the ceremony.

Samantha took to her social media on August 8 to share a picture with the groom and to congratulate Rana on the wedding. Take a look at the picture.

Samantha Akkineni celebrates Rana Daggibati's Haldi ceremony

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram to share the picture with actor Rana Daggubati. In the picture, she is seen dressed up in a yellow co-cords set and an embroidered jacket while Rana is seen wearing an off-white coloured sherwani. Wishing him, Akkineni wrote in the caption, "It’s time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star..ðŸ¤©... #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka ♥ï¸". [sic]

Fans were pretty excited with the post and took to the comments section to react to it. One user wrote, "So exciting ðŸŽ‰ðŸ’–", as others dropped down the fire and heart emojis. Another one wrote, "ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ beautiful!!!", while others congratulated Rana Daggubati and continued to drop praises for the two.

Earlier, actor Rana Daggubati took to his social media to share a picture from his Haldi Ceremony with his partner, Miheeka Bajaj. The duo looked absolutely adorable as they got clicked in a candid moment. Miheeka went for a boho look and ditched the traditional floral jewellery and chose to wear shell jewellery and was dressed in a yellow lehenga while Rana was dressed in a traditional mundu and white shirt for the ceremony. He wrote in the caption, "And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you â¤ï¸". [sic]

The couple announced their engagement back in May and recently revealed that they will tie the knot on August 8. The wedding ceremony is set to be a private affair with the couple's close friends and family in attendance. Samantha Akkineni and her husband also attended the couple's Roka ceremony earlier. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj dated for a while before they decided to tie the knot. The two managed to keep their dating life private and away from the media spotlight.

