Samantha Akkineni Becomes 1st Indian Female Actor To Get Twitter Emoji, Asks 'Really?'

The trailer of The Family Man 2 was slated to release on Jan 19, Tuesday. However, the release was delayed due to anonymous reasons. Ahead of the series' trailer release, The Family Man 2 emoji has gone live on Twitter. While promoting the upcoming series, streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video introduced a Twitter character emoji that features The Family Man 2 cast ensemble, Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni.

The Family Man 2 Twitter emoji

Samantha emoji has been making rounds on Twitter since Friday evening. On Jan 22, the actor took to her Twitter handle and retweeted a post stating that 'Samantha Akkineni becomes the first Indian female actor to have an emoji on Twitter'. Akkineni was surprised by the tweet.

She responded to The Family Man 2 Twitter emoji saying, "Really??". The Twitter post retweeted by Samantha Akkineni read as ".@Samanthaprabhu2 Becomes 1st Indian Actress To Get Character Emoji!". Check out Samantha's emoji in the Twitter post below.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni exudes every bit of sunshine in her latest photoshoot; See photo

On Jan 13, Manoj Bajpayee shared the teaser of The Family Man 2. The actor took to his Twitter handle and made the exciting announcement. He said, "Aa raha hoon bhai, on the way hoon Trailer out on 19th Jan #TheFamilyManOnPrime". However, the trailer release, as mentioned in Manoj's tweet, was delayed. To date, no information about the series' trailer has been revealed. Netizens have bombarded Twitter with memes on waiting for The Family Man 2 trailer.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni gushes over Naga Chaitanya's new movie 'Love Story's' teaser

The Family Man 2 release date is stated as February 12. The series will premiere on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Actor Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in this season. She plays the role of Raji. Manoj Bajpayee reprises his character, Srikant.

The Family Man 2 cast ensemble includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas. Helmed by Raj, the series is produced by DK. The Family Man 2 will also be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni shares pic with Sadhguru: 'Guru will appear when the disciple is ready'

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni gets trolled by Naga Chaitanya on her show 'Sam Jam'; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.