Samantha Akkineni Reveals Her Favourite Roles; Here Is What She Said

Samantha Akkineni is known to be extremely interactive with her followers on social media, as she consistently keeps posting and updating her fans about herself, especially on Instagram. The actor quite recently had a ‘Q&A’ session with her followers on Instagram and spoke briefly about several topics about her personal and professional life. Upon being asked, Samantha also revealed two of her roles that she prefers the most. Have a look at which of her two roles are her personal favourites along with more details from her ‘Q&A’ session.

Samantha Akkineni reveals her favourite roles

Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram is filled with her photos and videos, and she is often seen posting on her Instagram stories as well. Like many other celebrities, she recently held a ‘Q&A’ session with her fans, in which she answered all types of questions. This included her likes or dislikes, her experiences, memories and many more. She was then asked a question by a fan that was expected yet interesting for the rest of her followers. The fan asked her about her favourite roles or characters that she has played till date.

While she was clear with her response, Samantha was conflicted between to of her roles, that she has played in the recent past as well. She said that it is a “tie” between her roles in Oh! Baby and The Family Man. While Oh! Baby is a film which saw her in her funny role, The Family Man is a web series that will see Samantha doing a more serious role. The latter also stars Manoj Bajpayee and gained a lot of popularity on social media. These were two of the most successful film projects of Samantha.

Samantha Akkineni has completed a decade as an actor since her debut in the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, which say her doing a cameo role. That was followed by her acting in a number of Telugu and Tamil films which went on to become successful. She was last seen in the film Jaanu and will be next seen in the second season of The Family Man.

