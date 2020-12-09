Tamannah Bhatia Looks 'stunning' As She Graces Samantha Akkineni's Show 'Sam Jam'

Baahubali: The Beginning fame Tamannah Bhatia took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 09, 2020, to share a sweet picture of her along with actor Samantha Akkineni. In the post, the duo can be seen striking some stunning pose and is looking all glamorous. Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to appear in Samantha’s show, Sam Jam. Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the picture. Fans went all out to comment on all things nice after seeing this post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamannah Bhatia shared a stunning picture of her and Samantha Akkineni. In the post, the duo can be seen striking a candid post looking all glamorous. Samantha can be seen donning a shimmery golden dress with a plunging neckline, long sleeves, and the same material belt. She completed her look with a back hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup.

Tamannaah, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a quirky white and shimmery black dress. She completed the look with a middle parting low ponytail, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. In the picture, one can also notice the “Sam Jam” mugs on the table.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet comment on the post. She wrote, “Ecstatic to be on ‘Sam Jam’ with @samantharuthprabhuoffl, since this is the first time two of us are coming together on screen for a chat”. She also revealed, “Episode airing on 11th December 2020 on @ahavideoin”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the two were looking and went on to comment on all things nice. The post received likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to reveal about the actors looks. While some went on to praise their personality.

Netizens also went on to comment with several happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “She extremely beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “this is super stunning. You both have just blessed my feed”. Check out a few more comments below.

