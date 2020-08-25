Samantha Akkineni's New Post On Instagram Reveals Her Menu For The Week, Take A Look

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to share a shot of herself with a bunch of fresh carrots in her hand. The actor also mentioned the menu for the coming week in her caption and everything consisted of carrots. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's photos and how fans have reacted to her post.

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post on carrots

Actor Samantha Akkineni could be seen dressed in a grey kurta and sporting some light jewellery and make-up in her first picture. The carrots looked like they had been freshly harvested and still had a bit of dirt on them. The next picture only featured a bunch of carrots.

Samantha Akkineni also shared her plant-based menu for the upcoming week. She wrote - "The menu this week ... Carrot juice , carrot pachadi , carrot halwa , carrot fry , carrot pakodi , carrot idli , carrot samosa" (sic). The actor has taken a keen liking to carrots.

Many fans and celebs commented on the post. Both fans and celebs were amazed as the carrots seemed to be grown in Samantha Akkineni's home garden. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Samantha Akkineni's home garden

Samantha Akkineni also has her own nursery and loves to grow her own food. In her earlier post, fans could see her nursery and her plants. The post was captioned - "Good Morning" (sic). Take a look at her post:

Samantha Akkineni had also spoken to Bhargavi Bijjam recently about farming and uploaded a 17-minute video on her IGTV. She had mentioned - "Zero budget gardening- How and Why My conversation with @Bhargavi_Bijjam ,an ardent urban farmer,where she shares her fascinating journey. Watch to find out what inspired her, the early mistakes and challenges she has faced and how she learned from them. You'll need them for the coming weeks. #GrowWithMe" (sic). Take a look:

In terms of her work, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the 2020 movie Jaanu. The film was directed by C. Prem Kumar and was a remake of his own Tamil film '96. The movie received positive reviews from both critics and the audiences.

Promo Pic Credit: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

