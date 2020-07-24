Samantha Akkineni Shares Sameera Reddy’s ‘Let’s Focus On The Good' Video On Body Shaming

Recently, actress Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to repost a video shared by actress Sameera Reddy. Sameera Reddy shared a video on Instagram wherein she talked about body shaming. Sameera said that a mother told her that she felt ugly.

Hence, Sameera took to Instagram to talk about body shaming. Sameera aimed to motivate people with her Instagram video. Samantha Akkineni seems to be impressed with Sameera Reddy’s video and she hence reposted it on her Instagram account. The Theri actor’s Instagram video was captioned with a heart.

Further, Akkineni also tagged Sameera Reddy in the video. You can check out Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram story here:

Sameera Reddy’s Instagram post on body shaming:

Sameera Reddy’s video has become viral on the internet. Sameera Reddy captioned the video as, “No tricks no make up just me ! #imperfectlyperfect

I had a message form a mom who says she feels ‘fat’ ‘ugly’ and ‘not beautiful’ with her post baby fat . She said she looked at me and felt dejected . OMG!!! So here are my morning swelly eyes . No tricks no make up just me owning it! And I’m hoping that this enforces a positive spin on our own expectations of ourselves . I feel coming back to the public view in a way that I feel no pressure for my own mental health has helped me stay focused on being a good mother and a person who is self accepting that makes it a healthier space for all around me . Don’t dwell on what you are not and what you don’t have ! Let’s focus on the good ðŸ™ðŸ¼ we are all #imperfectlyperfect #loveyourself #justthewayyouare #keepingitreal”.

Several fans advocated support to Sameera Reddy by liking and commenting on her post. Further, actress Tisca Chopra also commented on Sameera Reddy’s video. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram:

Actress Samantha Akkineni is extremely active on Instagram. Further, she also has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of late, the actress enjoys about 10.9 million followers on Instagram. Akkineni is also quite vocal about her opinions on Instagram. Further, she also appears to be a huge fitness enthusiast as she often shares her workout videos and pictures. You can check out some of the posts here:

Promo Image Source: Sameera Reddy and Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram

