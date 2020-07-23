Samantha Akkineni's Necklace Steals The Show In Latest Pic As Fans Wish To Know More

South actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself in traditional attire. The actor can be seen updating her followers with the list of healthy and positive activities that she has inculcated in her daily routine. A few of her followers can be seen curiously enquiring about the stunning neckpiece that she is wearing in the picture posted.

Samantha Akkineni’s stunning necklace

Samantha Akkineni recently posted a gorgeous monochrome picture wearing a traditional outfit. In the picture posted, she can be seen wearing a sober colour saree with glittery makeup. Her eyeshadow can be seen standing out in the picture as it has been blended well. She can also be seen wearing a choker necklace which goes well with the outfit.

The actor has mentioned her daily routine in the caption for the post. She can be seen speaking about the activities that keep her healthy and motivated during such unprecedented times. She has mentioned that she wakes up early in the morning and meditates so that she can be surrounded by positive and uplifting thoughts.

She also added that she uses apple cider vinegar to cleanse her body and mind after her meditation session. The actor has written that a long skincare routine to pamper herself is also a major part of her schedule. Samantha Akkineni has also added that she keeps herself hydrated and surrounded by positive thoughts while also exercising on a daily basis. Have a look at the stunning picture on Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram here.

In the comments section, Samantha Akkineni’s choker style necklace can be seen gaining some special attention. People have been asking her where she has bought the piece from, as the intricate details on the jewellery are hard to miss. They can also be seen using ‘heart eyes’ emoticon while speaking about it.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is expected to be seen in the film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. According to a report by a leading daily, the story of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal revolves around a man with two love interests. Fans have eagerly been waiting for this piece owing to the strong star cast.

