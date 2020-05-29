Samantha Akkineni Reveals Her Detox Blend Formula Upon Being Asked By A Fan

Samantha Akkineni was recently asked about the detox blend that she uses and the benefits of it. She revealed that the detox blend is just the right thing to keep one’s immunity in place. Her formula choice was liked by many who shared her choice so that it reached a wider audience.

Samantha Akkineni reveals her detox platter

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni is one of the most loved actors from the south for her talent and beauty. The actor has lately been keeping her followers entertained by posting numerous picture and videos on social media. She recently held a question and answer session on Twitter to help her audience connect with her better. One of her followers asked about the detox blend that she uses. Samantha Akkineni was happy to reveal the secret as she also mentioned the brand which she uses. She revealed that her detox formula is a blend of wheatgrass, amala, neem, and turmeric. She also mentioned that the point of having it is to help the immunity of the body as she believes it is the most important thing at the moment. She also mentioned at the beginning of the tweet that she was surprised that her followers noticed such minute detail. Have a look at the question asked along with response on Samatha Akkineni’s Twitter here.

Ha ha you noticed ... it’s from urban platter .... mix of wheatgrass , Amala , neem.. I think strengthening immunities is most important right now .. add turmeric as well https://t.co/1nYYz2Xa2A — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Samantha Akkineni was also asked about her way of dealing with haters in the Twitter question and answer session. A follower asked her how she would reply to her haters, on a general basis. To this, Samantha Akkineni said that she would like to tell them that they actually inspire her to work better. She was of the stance that compliments make her lazy and on the other hand, insults coming from the haters propels her to work harder and give out her best work. Towards the end of the tweet, she also thanked her haters for helping. This response by Samantha Akkineni was loved by her followers. Have a look at the query asked by her fan along with her sassy reply here.

Unfortunately for you .. you don’t realise that you inspire me 😊 compliments make me lazy insults propel me to give my best work .. so Thankyou https://t.co/harKEksJsS — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Image courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

