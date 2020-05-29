Samantha Akkineni Updates Fans On Developing Her Terrace Vegetable Garden; See Pics

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video on her official Instagram handle, which has been setting new home décor goals for her followers. In the video posted, she can be seen showing off the terrace where she intends to build a vegetable garden. She has also mentioned that she is slowly moving towards her goal to achieve it.

Samantha Akkineni’s terrace garden

Samantha Akkineni has lately been keeping her followers entertained with various pictures and videos on her social media. She recently put up a video of her house where she is about to make a few changes. In the video posted on her official Instagram handle, she can be seen showing the progress on her terrace vegetable garden. A well-lit and breezy portion of the house is being built into an organic farm for her personal use. She has chosen the space right above the pool area where the garden would be. A small greenhouse kind of structure has been built with white grills all around. A man can also be seen working inside the white structure on the terrace. In a note added with the video, Samantha Akkineni has written that she is one step closer to finishing her terrace vegetable garden. She has also added the ‘tomato’ and ‘carrot’ emoticon possibly suggesting that she would be planting them in there. She has also expressed her delight and excitement through a ‘heart-eyes’ emoticon. Have a look at a snap from Samantha Akkineni's Instagram here.

Read Samantha Akkineni And Upasana Konidela In Yellow Sarees; See Pics

Also read Samantha Akkineni Has A Thoughtful Way Of Celebrating 10 Million Followers On Instagram

Samantha Akkineni had previously posted about crossing 10 million followers on Instagram. She posted a delightful picture of herself along with her plan to donate money to ten different NGOs on the occasion. In the picture posted, she could be seen putting her hands up in the air as a mark of celebration. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that she gets the idea from Natalie Portman, who had previously announced that she will be donating to 7 NGOs since she hit 7 million followers on Instagram. Have a look at the adorable post made by the south Indian actor here.

Read Samantha's Fans Trend #PoojaMustApologise After Pooja Hegde's 'hacked' Account's Post

Also read Samantha Akkineni And Chiyaan Vikram’s Throwback Picture From '10 Endrathukulla'; See Here

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.