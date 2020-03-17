Samantha Akkineni is a leading actor in the south Indian film industry. She has a huge fan following due to her hit films. Samantha Akkineni is known to take up unconventional roles and deliver to the script effortlessly. Besides being one of the most bankable stars, she is also considered to be a fashion icon in Tollywood. Since Majili, Samantha Akkineni has always stepped out in style, be it the airport or simply holidaying with her friends. She is known to be a trendsetter and makes bold style statements often.

Samantha Akkineni reveals she was "scared" of wearing revealing outfits after marriage

During an interview with a popular news magazine, the actor opened up about the aspect of not wearing certain clothes after marriage. The south Indian star said that she was afraid of the repercussion she would face if she wore certain outfits. Samantha Akkineni said that the trolls and hate were something that she kept in mind for a long time while dressing up in public. She mentioned that these few aspects that did not allow her to dress the way she would like.

Samantha Akkineni's wedding was a grand one. The actor said in the interview that the first time she wore something revealing after her marriage, she was trolled mercilessly. However, after the second and third time, Samantha started to notice a decline in negative behaviour. She said it was not so bad after the second and the third time and it was essential for her to take the first step. Samantha assured that she did not do anything revolutionary but rather thought to herself to bring about change and be a part of it.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen making her debut with the web series Family Man in its second season. Family Man had a good run and the audience loved the series very much during its initial season. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Besides that, she will also be shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan it also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

