Samantha Akkineni Shares Candid Pic Of Herself Alongside Pet Dog, Makes Fans Go All Hearts

Samantha Akkineni recently delighted her fans with a 'pawdorable' picture on social media. On August 30, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture of her featuring her dog Drogo. Samantha Akkineni stunned in a simple red Indo-western outfit. She is seen sitting and writing in her balcony, as she peeked inside her house. Her dog is seen sitting by her foot. Samantha's caption simply read as "Wear you ♥ï¸". Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's photos.

Samantha Akkineni's picture with her pet

Fans compliment Samantha's outfit

Several fans and netizens have commented on Samantha Akkineni's latest Instagram post. Actor-model Richie Kul complimented Samantha saying, "Love this mother-son duo!", while singer Chinmayi Sripada dropped heart emojis. Many fans also loved the actor's outfit. Commenting about her dress, one of the users wrote, "That color.. soo so gorgeous♥ï¸", while another wrote "Beauty in Red". Take a look at more comments and reactions below.

Samantha Akkineni recently did a Q&A session with her fans and followers on Instagram. She answered some personal and professional questions. The actor dropped cues about her upcoming project. Interestingly, Samantha Akkineni also answered an important question about her pregnancy. One of Samantha's fans asked her if she was pregnant. To this, the actor gave a savage reply saying, "I have been pregnant since 2017 and the baby does not want to come out of her stomach, it seems". Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's reply.

Samantha Prabhu's reply to this fan is too funnyðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/jV6sy2h3nQ — fan_account (@fanacco76492053) August 29, 2020

What's next for Samantha Akkineni?

The southern superstar was last seen in Telugu romantic drama flick Jaanu. Released on February 7, 2020, the film features Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. Jaanu is helmed by C. Prem Kumar and is a remake of his own Tamil film '96. The film follows the story of two students who meet at their reunion after 15 years of graduation.

For her next, she has been roped in for season 2 of Amazon Prime’s The Family Man. This series also features Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, along with Samantha Akkineni. The upcoming series is expected to release in October, this year. Samantha Akkineni has also been roped in for films like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Mdhuravada.

