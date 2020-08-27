Samantha Akkineni Starts Dubbing For 'The Family Man 2'; Says Fans Are In For A Crazy Ride

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to share a picture from the dubbing studio where she has been working on the web series, The Family Man. The actor stated that the viewers are in for a fun ride, indicating that the makers have an intriguing second instalment for fans. According to a report by Sify, the actor will be seen playing a terrorist in the fan-favourite Amazon prime series.

Samantha Akkineni’s dubbing session

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She posted a picture from a dubbing studio in Hyderabad, where she has been dubbing for the web series, The Family Man. In the picture posted, a screen rolling out the web series can be spotted in the background while the actor stands in front of a recording microphone.

Along with the picture update, Samantha Akkineni has added a small note revealing how excited she is about being a part of the show. She has written that she is currently dubbing for her part in The Family Man Season 2. She indicated how elated she is about the project while informing fans that they are in for a crazy ride in the upcoming season. She also put up a red heart and a ‘nerd’ emoticon explaining her emotions. She also wholeheartedly thanked the creators of the show, Raj and DK, for choosing her for the important role.

Read Samantha Akkineni Relishes Her Vegan Dessert, Calls It The 'healthiest And Yummiest'

Also read Samantha Akkineni's New Post On Instagram Reveals Her Menu For The Week, Take A Look

Previously, the entertainment portal had revealed that Samantha Akkineni would be seen playing a negative role in the upcoming Amazon Prime series, The Family Man 2. She is expected to be seen as a terrorist in the crime-drama show while Manoj Bajpayee plays the cop chasing her.

The Family Man is an action-drama series which released on Amazon Prime in the year 2019. The plot of the series revolves around the life of a National Investigation Agency officer who is on a hunt to find the terrorist who poses a threat to the city. The show has been created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and Vedant Sinha in key roles.

Read Samantha Akkineni's Candid Pic With Naga Chaitanya From Their Wedding Screams Love

Also read Samantha Akkineni Gives Glimpse Of Her Home Garden; Motivates Fans To Join 'Grow With Me'

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.