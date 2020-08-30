Samantha Akkineni’s Highest-rated Tamil Movies On IMDb; Read Full List

Samantha Akkineni is one of the finest actors in the South Indian movie industry. The actor has often been acknowledged with many awards, including four Filmfare Awards. Samantha Akkineni made her acting debut with Gautham Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). Having been in the industry for over a decade, the actor has created a huge fan-base for herself. Here are Samantha Akkineni’s highest-rated Tamil movies on IMDb, that fans would love to watch. Read further ahead.

Samantha Akkineni’s highest-rated Tamil movies on IMDb

Theri (2016)

Theri is an action drama movie written and directed by Atlee Kumar. The movie cast includes Samantha Akkineni, Joseph Vijay, and Amy Jackson as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man who is ready to go beyond everything in order to save the life of his daughter that has been endangered by a local gang. The movie has a rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb.

Mersal (2017)

Mersal is an action thriller movie written and directed by Atlee Kumar. The movie cast Samantha Akkineni, Joseph Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, and S.J. Suryah as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a doctor and a magician who tries to expose a huge racket of corruption at the heart of India’s medical industry. The movie has a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb.

Irumbu Thirai (2018)

Irumbu Thirai is an action thriller, written and directed by PS Mithran. The movie cast Samantha Akkineni, Vishal, and Arjun Sarja as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a soldier who takes on a gang of cybercriminals when a huge amount of money goes missing from his personal account. The movie has a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb.

24 (2016)

24 is an action sci-fi thriller written and directed by Vikram K. Kumar. The movie cast Samantha Akkineni, Suriya, and Nithya Menen as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a scientist who invents the time machine that leads to a war between his evil twin brother and his son. The movie has a rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb.

Super Deluxe (2019)

Super Deluxe is an action-comedy crime film, written and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaj. The movie cast Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of an unfaithful newlywed wife, an estranged father, a priest, and an angry son that gets entangled together one day. The movie has a rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb.

