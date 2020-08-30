Samantha Akkineni's 'U Turn' And Other South Indian Women-centric Movies

South Indian movies have undergone a huge transformation in recent years. The moviemakers have started to show more of women being shown as career-oriented, confident characters, independent, and not needing a saviour. Here are some of the best South Indian women-centric movies. Read.

South Indian women-centric movies

Arundhati (2009)

Arundhati is a horror mystery thriller, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. The movie is written by Ramana Chintapally and M Shyam Prasad Reddy. It cast Anushka Shetty, Sonu Sood, and Divya Nagesh as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a brave queen who battles an evil mystic but he returns to haunt the queen’s descendants after three generations.

22 Female Kottayam (2012)

22 Female Kottayam is a thriller movie, directed by Aashiq Abu. The movie is written by Abhilash Kumar and Syam Pushkaran. It cast Vijay Babu, Rima Kallingal, and Fahadh Faasil as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young 22-year-old nurse who is betrayed and raped that later exerts some extreme revenge on her tormentors.

Maya (2015)

Maya is a horror thriller, written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The movie cast Nayanthara, Aari, and Amzath Khan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who takes the challenge of watching a horror movie alone in an empty theatre.

Aramm (2017)

Aramm is a drama, directed by Gopi Nainar. The movie cast Nayanthara, Ramachandran Durairaj, and Sunu Lakshmi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a District Collector in India whose decides to deal with all the water shortage problems in a village when she comes to realize that the people staying over there are suffering a lot.

U Turn (2018)

U Turn is a mystery thriller, written and directed by Pawan Kumar. The movie cast Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi, and Bhoomika Chawla as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the death of two people on a motorcycle who break a traffic signal at a particular flyover in Hyderabad and the subsequent pinning down of the culprit by a police inspector and an intern journalist duo.

Promo Image Source- Still from UTurn and Aramm

