Samantha Akkineni Shares Fav Spot That 'knows' Her Better Than Any Human; See Post

South beauty Samantha Akkineni, on Sunday, February 28 took a trip down the memory lane as she passed from her hometown Pallavaram, the place where she spent most of her life before joining the acting world. Hailing it as her favourite spot, the actor recalled the beautiful view from the terrace of her childhood residence. Samantha claimed that the spot knows much more about her than any human being can ever do.

Samantha Akkineni’s favourite spot

In the video shared by the actor, the actor can be seen filming a clip while sitting as she sits inside her car. While passing by her neighbourhood, she reminisced about all the anxious mornings she would witness on her exam days, all the heartbreaks she went through and the promises she made to herself. Samantha decided to share her feelings with her fans online. Check out her post about the same below:

This 'hill'... was the view from my terrace growing up.. my favourite spot.. probably knows more about me than any human does. All the anxious early mornings on exam days.. all the promises I made to all the gods that I would eventually never keep.. the first love.. the heart break.. the death of a friend.. the tears and the goodbyes ..

which is why 'My hill’ deserves its own post

It appears that the actor was in her hometown for fulfilling a professional commitment and indirectly the place brought back flashes of her childhood. Upon seeing the post, fans of the star went on to praise the star for not forgetting her roots. While some welcomed her to Chennai, many others dropped heart and smiley emoticons flooding the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha was last seen in C Prem Kumar directed Jaanu. She is now gearing up to feature in Vignesh Shivan’s Tamil romantic film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actor has also nodded yes to star in the mythological film Shaakuntalam. Recently, Samantha made her Hindi debut alongside Manoj Bajpayee in season 2 of the espionage thriller web show, The Family Man.

