Samantha Akkineni's Weekly Roundup: How The Week Went For The 'Super Deluxe' Actor

Samantha Akkineni has had quite a happening week, as is evident from her Instagram and Twitter handles. The actor made a glam appearance in gold at the recent bash by Sukumar, shared some beautiful monochrome pictures of herself and also celebrated 11 years of being a part of the film industry. Scroll along to take a look at her week and more details about it.

Samantha Akkineni's weekly roundup

Samantha Akkineni completes 11 years in the film industry

Sam made her debut in the industry, 11 years ago on February 26, 2010, with the movie Ye Maaya Chesave and she celebrated the occasion with a post on her feed. She shared a video where she mentioned cinema is her first love and thanked her fans as well as wished them a Happy Anniversary too, as it would not have been possible with their support. In her caption, Samantha also thanked her director Gautham Menon, producer Manjula Ghattamaneni, as well as her co-actor Naga Chaitanya for helping her through the movie.

Sam looks glamorous in gold at Sukumar’s family event

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya walked in together at an event held by director Sukumar and his family in Hyderabad city. Naga Chaitanya sported a clean-shaven look with denim and a metallic blue shirt, and Samantha who stole the show as she arrived in a gold ensemble. The diva wore a printed suit, with a short top and a net cape on top of it. For jewellery, she added statement earrings and a maroon lip with subtle eye makeup.

Samantha Akkineni shares a monochrome picture

The actor shared a monochrome picture of herself from a shoot she did a while back. She donned a denim bodycon dress for the shoot, with no jewellery except heart-shaped studs for earrings. Her hair was left open, styled in loose curls and Sam’s makeup was minimal with a nude lip and slightly kohl-rimmed eyes.

Samantha Akkineni and Sai Pallavi on Love Story song release



The sweetest Samantha Garu will be releasing the lyrical video of Saranga Dariya on the 28th of Feb ❤️ @Samanthaprabhu2 @chay_akkineni @sekharkammula @pawanch19 pic.twitter.com/Vc8H0zcgOQ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) February 25, 2021

On February 25, Sai Pallavi announced that the lyrical video for the song Saranga Dariya will be released on February 28, 2021, by Samantha. She wrote, along with a poster, “The sweetest Samantha Garu will be releasing the lyrical video of Saranga Dariya on the 28th of Feb”. The song is from the movie Love Story, which stars Sai Pallavi opposite Naga Chaitanya. Samantha has been promoting the movie for quite a while now.

No one does it better ❤️...@chay_akkineni .. you just keep growing from strength to strength .. 🙏 🙏.. ❤️ https://t.co/zgnK0sxUQe — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 10, 2021

