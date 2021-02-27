Samantha Akkineni's Work Anniversary To Pooja Hegde's Pet Love; The Week's Top Posts

Our favourite stars have been busy lately, on social media. While many have been creating some of the most entertaining and engaging news, others were simply enjoying their newest milestones. From Samantha’s 11-year monologue to Pooja Hegde’s dog picture, let’s have a look at some of the social media posts that made the headlines in the last week.

Samantha Akkineni’s big week

Samantha Akkineni was buzzing this week. The 33-year-old actress celebrated 11 years in the industry on 25 Feb. The actress who made her debut in the movie Ye Maaya Chesave was awarded Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress for her role. Samantha Akkineni's movies have ever since been working wonders in the box office. The actress celebrated the best as fans and fellow actors flowed in to wish her a successful 11-year anniversary.

Keerthy Suresh's wishes for Samantha

Keerthy Suresh was one of the firsts to take it to Twitter to congratulate Samantha Akkineni for her completing 11 years in the Telugu film industry. Sharing a compilation image of Samantha Akkineni's various roles in different movies, she congratulated the actor on her journey. While many fans took inspiration from the post to wish Samantha a great day, others stood in awe of their friendship.

Congratulations on an illustrious career that’s spanned across 11 years @Samanthaprabhu2❤️



It’s been a pleasure watching you grow as a person, an entrepreneur and an artist!



To many more years of success and brilliance! ❤️🤗#11YearsOfSAMANTHASupremacy



Design : @VigneshSammu pic.twitter.com/Szg3aQlQo7 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 25, 2021

Sai Pallavi Calls Samantha "the sweetest"

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi shared a poster of one of her upcoming films on Twitter. The poster featured herself with a wide smile on her face. However, fans found the caption of the post more intriguing, as she called Samantha Akkineni "the sweetest."

The sweetest Samantha Garu will be releasing the lyrical video of Saranga Dariya on the 28th of Feb ❤️ @Samanthaprabhu2 @chay_akkineni @sekharkammula @pawanch19 pic.twitter.com/Vc8H0zcgOQ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) February 25, 2021

Samantha Akkineni says "it's been a while"

Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram which was already exploding thanks to fans flowing in to wish her on her 11-year milestone, saw even more traffic as she decided to post a monochrome picture of herself. The actress who hadn’t posted photoshoot pictures in a while broke the streak with the post.

Pooja Hegde is a proud sister

Actor Pooja Hegde, on Sunday, dedicated an Instagram post for her brother Rishabh as a token of appreciation. The actress who attended her brother’s convocation posted two photos of her with him in his convocation gown and cap. The actor congratulated her brother through the post.

Later, she shared a picture of her with her dog on her balcony. Pooja was seen enjoying some time under the evening sun with her dog. The actress had a play with words in the caption of the post.

Prithviraj’s priceless collage

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also made headlines as he uploaded a collage of two pictures from decades ago and today. In the old picture, Prithviraj's father, Sukumaran can be seen sitting alongside Mammootty and in the recent picture, Mammootty is seen sharing the frame with Prithviraj himself. The post was adored by fans as Prithviraj expressed his admiration for the megastar. The post picked up even more mileage as Mammootty’s son and superstar Dulquer Salmaan commented on the post saying that he loved it.

Nani’s big announcements

Nani’s Instagram saw a sudden spike in traffic as the superstar decided to drop two big announcements through his account. Nani posted a poster of his latest movie Tuck Jagadish and announced that the teaser would come out on 23rd Feb. The teaser has now come out and is being celebrated by his fans.

Following the same lines, he most recently posted the first look poster of Shyam Singha Roy. The actor’s fans went crazy as the first look saw him appear in a periodic character’s look. Fans applauded his makeover and flooded the comments section to wish him the best for the project.

