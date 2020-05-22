Samantha Akkineni Can't Keep Calm As She Shares ‘handsome Husband’s Pic With Everyone

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got hitched in the year 2017 and since then the two have been shelling out couple goals. Samantha Akkineni has always been sharing pictures of her family life on Instagram along with work stuff. Samantha recently shared another picture today with only her husband, Naga Chaitanya in the frame. She wrote a witty but lovey-dovey caption for her husband which expresses her admiration towards him.

Samantha Akkineni shares picture with fam-jam

In the picture that Samantha Akkineni shared on her Instagram, Naga Chaitanya is all smiles with a stubble beard. The candid picture was clicked recently after they came out of the house lockdown after two months as per Samantha’s Instagram story. As per Samantha’s caption, Naga does look dapper in the casual shirt look. Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, is busy swooning over her husband’s good looks as per her words.

In a separate Instagram story, Samantha Akkineni mentioned that she and Naga came out dressed up after two months after lockdown. The picture is from the Roka ceremony of Rana Daggubatti and Miheeka Bajaj. Samantha is all smiles and dressed in yellow kurta and contrast green dupatta. Naga can be seen in the background of the image that she shared in her IG story as well.

Check out Samantha’s post for her husband

Samantha shared the following image on her IG story

In the caption of the post-Samantha wrote, “After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. 'Seeee my husband looks so handsome no???? (husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now)” Samantha mentioned in the caption that her husband will be embarrassed by all that Samantha has done with his picture. Many fans took to the comments section to agree with Samantha. Some of them wrote that Naga does look handsome in the picture. Some appreciated Samantha’s witty caption for her hubby. The biggest reaction was of Naga himself as he wrote, "Okay now .. this looks like one of those paid partnership posts” in the comments section. Many fans commented with heart emoticons as well.

Naga Chaitanya's comment on the picture

Check out the cute picture of the couple from the Roka ceremony

